Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.