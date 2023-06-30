KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

