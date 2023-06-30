KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

AMD stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,219,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,003,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.26, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

