KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $866.52. 743,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

