KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $203.50. The stock had a trading volume of 689,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,429. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

