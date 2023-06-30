KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 1,247,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,510. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

