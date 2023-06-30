KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 968,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,999. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

