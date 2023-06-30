KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 215,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. 2,950,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

