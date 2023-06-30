KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,214. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.