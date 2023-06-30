KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 1,883,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

