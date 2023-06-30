KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,443 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,213,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,278,072. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

