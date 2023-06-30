Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 85,000 Shares

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $891,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,165,175.00.
Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %
KRNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group
Kernel Group Company Profile
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
