Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 85,000 Shares

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $891,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,165,175.00.

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KRNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

Kernel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

