Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 85,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLFree Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $891,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 677,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of Kernel Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,165,175.00.

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KRNL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.