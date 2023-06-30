Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 193 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.56. 2,091,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

