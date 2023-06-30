Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,215. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

