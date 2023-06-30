Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,156. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

