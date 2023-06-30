Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 3,480,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

