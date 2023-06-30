Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 53,467 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 270,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

