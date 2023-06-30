Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,277. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

