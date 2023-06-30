Keene & Associates Inc. Invests $457,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 123,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

