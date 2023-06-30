Keene & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

CTVA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.99. 865,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,264. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

