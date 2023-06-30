Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 819,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

