Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 526,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,613. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average is $211.09. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

