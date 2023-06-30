Kava Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $568.42 million and $43.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 599,607,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,680,073 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

