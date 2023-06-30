Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Shares Up 3.1%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. 140,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 172,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.96) to GBX 1,524 ($19.38) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($27.59) to GBX 1,760 ($22.38) in a report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

