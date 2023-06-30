Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQCU stock remained flat at $10.29 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

