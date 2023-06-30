JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.28

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 75993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 201,204 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

