JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the previous session’s volume of 13,185 shares.The stock last traded at $97.82 and had previously closed at $96.90.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $508.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

