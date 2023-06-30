Jon G. Daniels Sells 27,783 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 1,970,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,373. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $327,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $47,033,000.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

