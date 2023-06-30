Jon Boaden Sells 8,794 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.60), for a total value of £24,887.02 ($31,642.75).

VLX stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 283.50 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. Volex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

