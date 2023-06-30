John Stephen Ions Sells 13,810 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.40), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($129,759.57).

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LIO opened at GBX 718 ($9.13) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 692 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.53). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 792.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,002.13. The firm has a market cap of £466.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,177.05, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,803.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liontrust Asset Management

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

