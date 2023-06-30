John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Price Up 2.4%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 8,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 20,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.