John Coll Sells 2,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Coll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
ALSN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 745,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $56.99.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allison Transmission
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.