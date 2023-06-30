JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 271,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.