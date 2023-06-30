JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 2,006,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,108,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

