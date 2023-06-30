JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,236.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $254.48.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

