JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 103,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 76,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,779. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

