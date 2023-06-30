JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64.54 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $64,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. 43,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,397. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.