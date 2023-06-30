JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 428,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.