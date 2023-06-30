JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262,916. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

