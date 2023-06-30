JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.51. 442,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,496. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.