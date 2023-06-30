JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,120 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 447,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,799. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

