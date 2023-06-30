JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.34. 95,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

