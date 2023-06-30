JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.99

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 392397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

JFrog Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,228,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,522 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

