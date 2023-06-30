Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.43 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.43 million and $146,941.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.01 or 1.00068788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00860996 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $136,640.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.