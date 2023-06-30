Jefferies Financial Group Lowers LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Price Target to GBX 124

LXI REIT (LON:LXI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 124 ($1.58) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXI REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 86.25 ($1.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33 and a beta of 0.35. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 83.70 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($1.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

LXI REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

