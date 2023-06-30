Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.00.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

NENTF stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Viaplay Group AB has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.