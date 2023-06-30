Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.20

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.20 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 147.30 ($1.87). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.91), with a volume of 17,446 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.17. The stock has a market cap of £65.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,385.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,909.09%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

