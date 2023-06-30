JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

