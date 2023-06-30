JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.92.
About JAPAN POST BANK
