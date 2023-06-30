Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 5.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 89,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 127,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading

