Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,564,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 533,066 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Janus International Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,907,000 after buying an additional 375,759 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.